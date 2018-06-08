Belt and Road projects bring countries development, not burden: MOC

Belt and Road
projects have brought participating countries "hope and development rather than burden," China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOC) said Thursday.
China "never domineers over others to force them to make deals," MOC spokesperson Gao Feng told a press conference when commenting on allegations that the Belt and Road projects initiated by China built up debt in the participating countries.
All the projects have been carried out through equal consultation and joint implementation with host countries for mutual gain, Gao said.
The Belt and Road development should focus on the role of enterprises and the market, while governments are responsible for providing a sound business environment, he said.
So far, Chinese enterprises have established 75 overseas economic and trade cooperation zones in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, with a total investment of 25.5 billion US dollars and creating 1.7 billion dollars of tax revenues and nearly 220,000 jobs in host countries, Gao said.
China is ready to work with other countries to advance Belt and Road development to achieve mutual benefits and shared development, he told reporters.