China announces anti-dumping measures on Brazilian broilers

China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOC) on Friday announced provisional anti-dumping measures on white-feather broilers imported from Brazil.
A preliminary ruling by the MOC found that Brazilian companies had dumped such broilers on the Chinese market, causing substantial damages to the Chinese industry, the MOC said in a statement.
Starting on Saturday, importers of the Brazilian broilers are required to pay to Chinese customs deposits calculated based on rates ranging from 18.8 percent to 38.4 percent, the statement said.