China announces anti-dumping measures on Brazilian broilers

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/8 11:58:10
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Friday announced provisional anti-dumping measures on white-feather broilers imported from Brazil.

A preliminary ruling by the MOC found that Brazilian companies had dumped such broilers on the Chinese market, causing substantial damages to the Chinese industry, the MOC said in a statement.

Starting on Saturday, importers of the Brazilian broilers are required to pay to Chinese customs deposits calculated based on rates ranging from 18.8 percent to 38.4 percent, the statement said.

ECONOMY
