Trump to travel to Singapore directly from Canada for meeting with Kim: White House

The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will travel directly to Singapore from Canada to attend the meeting with Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).



According to a statement issued by White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders, Trump will leave the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada before Saturday noon.



Trump will travel directly to Singapore from Canada for his upcoming meeting with Kim on Tuesday, read the statement.



"G7 Sherpa and Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs Everett Eissenstat will represent the United States for the remaining G7 sessions," it added.



Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island at 9:00 a.m. (0100 GMT).



Earlier on Thursday, Trump told the media that his stay time in Singapore has not been decided.



"One, two, three -- depending on what happens," he said. "It's going to be much more than a photo op. I think it's a process."

