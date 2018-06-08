Common purpose

China Coast Guard’s patrol boats (front) and their South Korean counterparts participate in a joint maritime anti-terror drill of North Pacific coast guards off the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday. South Korea’s Coast Guard formed an international joint task force through the North Pacific Coast Guard Forum (NPCGF) and conducted counter-terror and mass rescue exercises. The NPCGF is a consultative organization of six countries, namely, South Korea, China, Japan, Russia, the US and Canada, to prevent international crime and marine pollution, and to conduct search and rescue operations in the north Pacific. Photo: AFP