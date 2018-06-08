China, Kazakhstan set to cooperate on 51 key projects

China and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding on capacity and investment cooperation on Thursday.
According to a statement on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission
, the ministry signed the memorandum with Kazakh ministry for investments and development.
The two sides have signed 51 major cooperation projects, worth $27.6 billion, it said.
On the same day, the Ministry of Commerce
also signed a memorandum on e-commerce cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday met Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Beijing, calling for closer economic cooperation.
While noting cooperation between China and Kazakhstan in industrial production capacity has yielded fruitful results in recent years, Premier Li said China hopes to intensify cooperation with the neighboring country in infrastructure construction, energy, resources, trade in agricultural produce, and finance.
Nazarbayev said Kazakhstan values its relationship with China and the two countries yielded fruitful results in cooperation in various fields, with economic and trade cooperation elevated to a new level.
Global Times