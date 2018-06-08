State Administration of Radio and Television bans World Cup live broadcasts on internet TV

The State Administration of Radio and Television on Thursday banned internet television from live broadcasting the 2018 World Cup.



The administration suspended internet TV platforms from live or delayed broadcasting of matches throughout the World Cup. Only after-game broadcasting on demand is permitted.



Internet TV platforms were also asked to step up examination on content involving broadcasting of the World Cup to avoid violation of the new regulation, Baidu's aggregator website Baijiahao reported.



A Youku spokeperson who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Friday that the video-streaming company would not be affected by the ban as it was not internet TV.



Youku announced in May it had gained the right to broadcast the World Cup as the designated new media partner of China Central Television.



Global Times

