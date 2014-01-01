Zuma says charges should be dropped

Former South African President Jacob Zuma told supporters on Friday that corruption charges against him should be dropped as he had done nothing wrong, after appearing in court for the second time relating to a $2.5 billion arms deal.



Zuma was ousted by the ruling African National Congress in February after nine years in power. He faces 16 charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering relating to a deal to buy European military hardware after apartheid ended in 1994.





