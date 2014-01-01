US ready to ‘straighten out’ G7 at meeting

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Canada and the European Union on Friday and said he plans to leave a meeting with leaders of the Group of Seven nations early as fears of a trade war ratcheted higher.



The confrontation over US tariffs on steel and aluminum threatened to rupture the G7, which during its 43-year history has sought to find consensus on the economy and other issues.



Trump, who aides said has little interest in multilateralism, resumed his tirade against Canada and "unfair trade deals" with G7 countries early Friday morning. The White House said he would leave talks four hours earlier than originally planned.



By departing early, the US leader will miss talks about climate change and clean energy, and be out of the country by the time Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders begin closing news conferences likely to be laden with criticism of US trade policy.



"Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn't happen, we come out even better!" Trump tweeted early Friday morning before he was to leave Washington for Quebec.



