A man rests under blooming cassia fistula trees, also known as golden rain trees, at roadside garden in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on June 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Saadia Seher)

A man walks under blooming cassia fistula trees, also known as golden rain trees, at roadside garden in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on June 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Saadia Seher)