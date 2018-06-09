Chinese drama introduced to students in China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/9 1:15:08

A teacher teaches students basic performing actions of Chinese drama at a primary school in Neiqiu County, north China's Hebei Province, June 8, 2018. The school introduced Chinese drama to student class to make it a way of inheriting traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)


 

