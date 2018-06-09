Premier Li meets Putin on closer economic ties

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday met here with Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote economic ties of the two countries.
Li said the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations is of great significance to both sides and the world.
President Xi Jinping's talks with Putin again will inject new impetus into bilateral ties, he stressed.
China is ready to enhance the synergy of the Belt and Road
Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, expand the scale of bilateral trade, and steadily promote oil and gas cooperation projects, he said during the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People.
Li called on both sides to discuss the possibility to extend industrial chains of cooperation, intensify cooperation on science and technology, aviation and finance so as to lift the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new high.
Hailing the high level of bilateral ties and fast development of economic cooperation, Putin said Russia is willing to enhance the alignment of development strategies, continuously promote pragmatic cooperation in various areas, and boost people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
He encouraged both sides to better cooperate under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other multilateral mechanism to further advance bilateral ties.
Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday for a state visit and the attendance of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.