Gaokao ends in some places of China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/9 1:29:07

Students leave an exam venue at a middle school in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 8, 2018. The national college entrance examination ended in some places of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


 

Students pose for a group photo with their teacher after the exam in Beijing, capital of China, June 8, 2018. The national college entrance examination ended in some places of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)


 

A student poses for photos after the exam at a middle school in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, June 8, 2018. The national college entrance examination ended in some places of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Students leave an exam venue at a middle school in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2018. The national college entrance examination ended in some places of China on Friday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)


 

