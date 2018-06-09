Scenery of Hulunbuir grassland in China's Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/9 1:36:17

Cattle graze on the Hulunbuir grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)


 

A shepherd grazes sheep on the Hulunbuir grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)


 

Photo taken on June 7, 2018 shows the Hulunbuir grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)


 

Cattle graze on the Hulunbuir grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)


 

A flock of sheep graze on the Hulunbuir grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)


 

