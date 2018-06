Photo taken on June 8, 2018 shows a male Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) after it was transported from Britain as part of an endangered species-breeding program, at Batu Secret Zoo in Malang, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Aditya Hendra)

A worker feeds a male Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) after it was transported from Britain as part of an endangered species-breeding program, at Batu Secret Zoo in Malang, Indonesia, on June 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Aditya Hendra)