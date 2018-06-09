G7 summit kicks off in Canada amid trade disputes between U.S., allies

The Group of Seven (G7) summit, which kicked off here on Friday, is expected to be a tough meeting between the United States and its allies amid raising concerns over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
The leaders of the G7, the world's most powerful industrialized countries including Canada, France, Germany, Britain, Japan and the United States, meet every year to discuss collaboration on issues like world economy, climate change, security and peace.
The official themes for this year's summit include increasing investments and creating jobs to boost growth and advancing gender equality.
However, the confrontation over Washington's unilateral decision to impose metal tariffs on imports from the European Union (EU) and Canada might dominate the summit.
What's more, U.S. President Donald Trump's rejection of the global climate accord and Iran nuclear deal have also divided the G7.
The White House said that Trump will miss the G7 meeting
on climate change as he will leave the two-day meeting earlier than originally planned.
Trump on Friday fired off tough tweets directed at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron
and the EU on trade issues, saying he is looking forward to "straightening out unfair Trade Deals" with the G7 countries.
At the end of the summit, the leaders hope to sign a joint statement detailing the policy positions and initiatives they agree on.
France and Germany have warned that they will not sign the final agreement unless Washington makes some major policy concession.