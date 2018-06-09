Canadian PM Trudeau meets German Chancellor Merkel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel who came to Canada to attend the 44th G7 Summit
in Charlevoix.
The two leaders discussed G7 cooperation on pressing global issues, including gender equality and preparing economies for jobs of the future. Trudeau and Merkel exchanged views on international peace and security issues, including the issue of Korea Peninsula.
They highlighted the importance of open, rules-based international trade to create economic growth that benefits everyone.
They also emphasized the importance of collective G7 action on oceans, including to reduce plastic waste, as well as the importance of contributing to education for girls and women, especially in fragile states and crisis settings.
The 2018 G7 summit, which kicks off in Quebec Friday, is seen a tough meeting between the US and its allies because Washington announced last week to impose steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico and European Union.