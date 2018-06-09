UN chief stresses importance of North-South cooperation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that South-South cooperation should not replace North-South cooperation.



"South-South cooperation is not an instrument for the commitments that were made by developed countries now to be put aside," Guterres told an event to mark the first anniversary of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.



"South-South cooperation must be a stimulus for an intensified North-South cooperation ... for everybody to assume their responsibilities in the context of a world in which we want a fair globalization, in which justice prevails in international relations," he said.



The fund helped deepen South-South cooperation for the benefits of the Sustainable Development Goals, said Guterres.



The India-UN Development Partnership Fund supports Southern-owned and Southern-led, sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing states.



Guterres commended India for its leadership and solidarity.

