Indian PM leaves for China to attend SCO Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for China on Saturday morning to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit that begins Qingdao Saturday, confirmed the country's Ministry of External Affairs in a tweet.



"An early morning start! PM @narendramodi heads to #Qingdao, China for the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the SCO on 9-10 June. This is India's first participation as a full member of the Council," said the tweet.



Before his departure, Modi also tweeted: "On June 9 and 10, I will be in Qingdao, China, to take part in the annual SCO Summit. This will be India's first SCO Summit as a full member. Will be interacting with leaders of SCO nations and discussing a wide range of subjects with them."

