Chinese ambassador urges more China-U.S. communication to avoid miscalculation

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said lately that the two nations shall work to strengthen their communication and cooperation to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation.
Cui made the remarks while meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan on Thursday. The two senior diplomats exchanged views on bilateral relations and other topics of mutual interest.
Cui noted that the China-U.S. relationship is at a critical moment, and the two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation, increase mutual confidence, and properly handle differences so as to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation.
He also stressed that both China and the United States have the responsibility and obligation to ensure the safety and security and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the diplomatic and consular officials residing in the respective countries.
Cui said that as the situation on the Korean Peninsula
is further relaxing, all the parties concerned should work together for a political solution to the nuclear issue on the Peninsula.
China and the United States should enhance communication and coordination to this end, he said.