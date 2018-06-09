Datong-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway under construction in N China's Hebei

Photo taken on June 8, 2018 shows the Datong-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway (R) under construction in Huai'an County, north China's Hebei Province. The high-speed railway, connecting Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province and Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province with designed speed at 250 kilometers per hour, is expected to put into use at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Photo taken on June 8, 2018 shows the Datong-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway under construction in Huai'an County, north China's Hebei Province. The high-speed railway, connecting Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province and Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province with designed speed at 250 kilometers per hour, is expected to put into use at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Workers work at a construction site of Datong-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway in Huai'an County, north China's Hebei Province, June 8, 2018. The high-speed railway, connecting Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province and Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province with designed speed at 250 kilometers per hour, is expected to put into use at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Photo taken on June 8, 2018 shows the Datong-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway under construction in Huai'an County, north China's Hebei Province. The high-speed railway, connecting Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province and Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province with designed speed at 250 kilometers per hour, is expected to put into use at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Workers work at a construction site of Datong-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway in Huai'an County, north China's Hebei Province, June 8, 2018. The high-speed railway, connecting Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province and Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province with designed speed at 250 kilometers per hour, is expected to put into use at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Workers work at a construction site of Datong-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway in Huai'an County, north China's Hebei Province, June 8, 2018. The high-speed railway, connecting Datong City in north China's Shanxi Province and Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province with designed speed at 250 kilometers per hour, is expected to put into use at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)