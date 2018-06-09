Taliban announces 3-day ceasefire in Afghanistan: local media

Taliban outfit has announced a three-day ceasefire with the Afghan government during Eid-ul-Fitr, the annual religious festival holidays, local media reported on Saturday.



The militant group, in a statement issued Saturday, according to 1TV television channel, ordered its fighters not to target Afghan security forces during the holidays which begin at the end of Muslim holy fasting month Ramadan, which probably falls on Thursday or Friday depending on sighting moon.



However, Taliban in its statement excluded foreign forces stationed in Afghanistan and said the militants would attack the foreign soldiers stationed in the war -battered country.



The Taliban announcement for truce comes after Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani announced on Thursday observing unilateral seven-day ceasefire starts from June 12 and covers Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.



The Afghan government ceasefire excluded al-Qaida and Islamic State (IS) group, saying the security forces would continue to target the said militant groups in the militancy- plagued country.

