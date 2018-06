Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held in Yantai, China's Shandong

An artisan shows knitting lace with wooden clubs during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

An artisan shows woolen embroidery during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

An artisan makes a pottery bowl during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

An artisan introduces paper-cutting handicraft during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

An artisan shows an artwork made of flour during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)