Aerial view of wetland in China's Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/9 23:35:11

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2018 shows a wetland in the Kubuqi Desert of Ordos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The wetland is formed by water of the Yellow River in flood period. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
