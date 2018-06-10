Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"There is no fixed prescription for the medicinal liquors. Basic ones sell for 200 yuan ($31) a bottle, and the ones with pseudo-ginseng and Cordyceps sinensis sell for 500 yuan a bottle."So said a woman surnamed Wang. The 48-year-old woman has no medical education but was selling self-made medical liquors, which she claimed were handed down from family ancestors. While the Food and Drug Administration of Changping district identified the liquors as fake drugs, Wang insisted that many people were cured after drinking her liquors. Wang was sued and attended the local court on Wednesday morning where the prosecutors demanded that Wang be given criminal punishment. (Source: The Mirror)