Peak Sport holds 6K team race in Chengdu

Participants running in the PEAK+U 6-kilometer Team Race Photo: Courtesy of Peak Sports

On June 2, the PEAK+U 6-kilometer Team Race kicked off at Xinhua Park in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.The event, which highlights team spirit and the joy of running with others, is organized by Chenghua district's bureau of culture, press, publication, radio, film, television, tourism and sports and Peak Sport.Senior coaches from coach training institution 567GO provided professional consultation and tutorials to the contestants. A stretching zone was provided for stretching and relaxing after the race.Children participants were also able to take part in a mini mountain bike challenge. Other fun activities at the event included an arcade basketball challenge and a bodybuilding contest.Peak customized the event for its members to create a closer bond with customers and provide the best experience for the contestants."There are a lot of running events these days. But as a brand of professional sports apparel and gear, Peak not only provides the consumers with good facilities to assist them but also considers perfecting the participants' experience as a very important criterion for a successful sports event," Peak Sport's CEO Xu Zhihua said.