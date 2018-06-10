Suzhou W Hotel premieres “Twinkling Suzhou”

A suite at Suzhou W Hotel Photo: Courtesy of Suzhou W Hotel

W Hotels, the luxurious brand subordinate to Marriott International Group, recently held the grand premiere of the Suzhou W Hotel, which integrates the passionate elements of the brand such as design, fashion, music and vigor into the historical and cultural city of Suzhou. More than 1,000 guests were invited to attend the premiere party to experience the "Suspended Garden" Su-style design theme of Suzhou W Hotel and the contemporary charm of the city while enjoying the carnival."While enjoying the profound culture of the ancient city of Suzhou, guests can also feel its charm as the gathering place of Chinese modern art. Through the exclusive brand passion, W Hotels renovates and illustrates the local culture, so that it keeps in line with the new urban dynamic culture while making Suzhou W Hotel highly distinguishable," said Zhou Taosheng, the senior brand director of Marriott International Group's Asia-Pacific area.Through the unique design, W Hotels worldwide has a comprehensive mastery of the culture and tradition of the destinations and boldly illustrates it. The design inspiration of Suzhou W Hotel is derived from water, stone, pavilion, wall and door openings of a classical garden in Suzhou. Once entering the hotel, guests can see the suspended crystal cloud reflecting Suzhou W Hotel into the urban oasis. The elements of Kunqu Opera are transformed into the splendid color keynote of the hotel, and the ancient Suzhou tea room is turned into a fashionable social place. The suspended lanterns show the colorful art of neon light and countless pioneer designs turn the landscape architecture with ancient legendary color into a novel visual effect through the abstract modern art form, thus presenting the urban spirit of the modern new Suzhou.The design, which boasts 379 guest rooms and suites, creates the visual effects such as the berth and bathtub being suspended in air. The spotlight that shines above the W brand is inspired by the moon, the color and intensity of which are changed according to the passage of time. Decorations in the shape of the traditional Kunqu Opera instruments - pipa and sanxian - on the bed and the splendid scenery of Jinji Lake outside the window create a private atmosphere with a unique style.Suzhou W Hotel's Woobar is also inspired by the symbolic elements of the Su-style garden. The large swinging pendant lamp dubbed the "crystal cloud" creates a visual effect of flowing clouds through the reflections of light. The high glass wall is inspired by the Su-style garden by integrating indoor and outdoor environments and represents the possibility of limitless space. Guests can chat with one another in the bright space during the day, but when night falls, guests can experience the dynamic vigor of the exclusive music of W Hotels and sip on innovative cocktails in the private entertainment space. Another special Su-style design is seen in the Su Yan Chinese restaurant. The huge red Chinese knot curtain, which is handmade, embodies the prosperity of the ancient city Suzhou. The pendant light is a vivid incarnation of the local traditional loom, and the wall is dramatically made through the colorful Suzhou embroidery and silk. The kitchen table continues with the idea of the suspension design and the lofty ceiling breaks through the sensory limit. The use of graffiti integrates multiple local elements like oiled paper umbrellas, steamed crabs, peony and southern magnolia, and the strong colors create a fresh and vigorous atmosphere. Toro Loco is the brand new illustration of the Spanish culture, and it creates a symbolic cultural icon of Spain through the form of paper-cut grille. In addition, the wall suspension represents the bullfight culture through the use of a large ox head."The premiere of Suzhou W Hotel subverts the sense of ceremony of Western dress and leather shoes and invites the guests to participate in a carnival-style party. Multiple areas of the hotel innovate the design highlights and integrate the local classical elements and the trendy attitude of W Hotels' brand," said General Manager of Suzhou W Hotel Ugur Lee Kanbur. "We hope to create an exciting and unforgettable night in Suzhou for all guests, allowing them to experience the great charm of Suzhou W Hotel and this city."