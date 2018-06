China eyes all-weather friendship with Uzbekistan for common prosperity

China is willing to develop all-weather friendship with Uzbekistan on the path of their reform and revitalization to realize common prosperity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.



Xi made the remarks when meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is in the coastal city of Qingdao to attend the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.