20 pro-gov't military personnel dead in Taliban attacks on security checkpoints in N. Afghanistan

Up to 20 personnel from pro-government forces have been confirmed dead and six others injured in attacks launched by Taliban militants on Saturday, police spokesman Inamudin Rahmani said.



The Taliban militants launched the multi-pronged offensives on security checkpoints in Qala-e-Zal district of the northern Kunduz province on Saturday, Rahmani said.



"Taliban rebels launched coordinated attacks on security checkpoints in Qala-e-Zal district early today morning, which resulted in martyrdom of 20 pro-government forces including local police and injuring six others," Rahmani told Xinhua.



However, the official asserted that over a dozen militants were also killed in the clashes which lasted for a while and the Taliban fled away after suffering casualties.



Meanwhile, Zabihullah Majahid who claims to speak for the Taliban outfit in contact with media has confirmed the clashes and claimed the militants, besides inflicting casualties on security forces, have also gained ground in the area.

