Disney's Marvel Studios presents hero show in Singapore

The hero characters from the Marvel Studios under the Disney brand were on display from Saturday at the ArtScience Museum of Singapore.



The show, called Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes, aims to transport visitors into the symbolic Marvel Studios moments with 10 themed sections. Visitors will be able to go through the 19 Marvel movies produced in the past decade and interact with the settings alike in the movies.



The show will provide fans with a multi-platform experience which will be connected with their favorite Marvel movie moments, said Amit Malhotra, country head of the Walt Disney Company Singapore and Malaysia.



The show is part of a three-year collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board and the Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia to bring fun-themed events to Singapore. It will run until Sept. 30.

