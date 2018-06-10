3 injured in stabbing incident on Japan's Shinkansen bullet train

At least three people were injured in a stabbing incident on a Shinkansen bullet train in Japan Saturday night, local media reported.



According to Kyodo News, a man in his 30s was seriously injured, and two others aboard the Nozomi 265 train bound for Shin-Osaka from Tokyo, also sustained injuries.



The seriously-wounded man lost his consciousness and was sent to a hospital when the train stopped at Odawara station in Kanagawa Prefecture, said the report.



Local police have detained the suspect, a man in his 20s or 30s and are now investigating the case.

