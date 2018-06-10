China eyes all-weather friendship with Uzbekistan for common prosperity

China is willing to develop all-weather friendship with Uzbekistan on the path of their reform and revitalization to realize common prosperity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is in the coastal city of Qingdao to attend the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
China and Uzbekistan are good neighbors that stand together in weal and woe, good friends with sincerity and mutual trust as well as good partners that cooperate for mutual benefits, Xi said.
The China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership has witnessed sustained and in-depth development over recent years, and major consensuses reached between the two heads of state have seen solid implementation, he said.
Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and Uzbekistan has unveiled and implemented a series of reform measures. China is willing to develop all-weather friendship with Uzbekistan on the path of their reform and revitalization to realize common prosperity, Xi said.
Uzbekistan is a country that first supports and participates in the development of the Belt and Road
Initiative, Xi said, adding the two countries' cooperation on the Belt and Road has yielded fruitful results.
He said both countries should seize the opportunity and tap the potential to steadily expand bilateral trade, deepen cooperation in fields including production capacity, investment and connectivity, enhance law enforcement and security cooperation, and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
Mirziyoyev said the bilateral relations are experiencing all-round development and at their best level in history at present.
The bilateral cooperation consensuses reached between the two leaders have been implemented, bringing tangible benefits to Uzbek people, Mirziyoyev said.
Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China policy, resolutely supports China's efforts in combating the "three evil forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and is willing to enhance pragmatic cooperation with China under the Belt and Road framework, and boost communication and coordination on affairs in the region, Mirziyoyev said.