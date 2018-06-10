Lights and fireworks show lights up sky of Qingdao

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/10 7:53:41

A lights and fireworks show takes place in Qingdao, the host city of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, in east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

A lights and fireworks show takes place in Qingdao, the host city of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, in east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

A lights and fireworks show takes place in Qingdao, the host city of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, in east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

A lights and fireworks show takes place in Qingdao, the host city of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, in east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

A lights and fireworks show takes place in Qingdao, the host city of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, in east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

A lights and fireworks show takes place in Qingdao, the host city of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, in east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus