China moves to improve medical technology, quality

China has seen improved medical quality and accessibility as a result collaboration between government, industry and society, officials have said.
"China's management on medical quality has been gradually standardized and professionalized over the past years," said Guo Yanhong, an official in charge of medical management with the National Health Commission.
Guo said China would continue to improve its medical quality control system and make public the control process to better protect people's health care.
According to a global medical quality and accessibility ranking released by The Lancet, China ranked 48th in 2016 from 60th in 2015.
Wu Yuanbin, an official in charge of technology in social development with the Ministry of Science and Technology
, said the ministry would launch a major research program on cancer and cardiovascular diseases by 2030.
China aims to make breakthroughs in 20 to 30 cutting-edge disease control technologies, according to the 13th Five-Year Plan
(2016-2020).