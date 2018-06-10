Owl family sets up home at ancient wall in China

A family of Athene noctua, or the little owl, has set up home at the ancient wall of City Wall Park in Xi’an City, attracting local residents and tourists to capture “owl memes” with their cameras and smartphones. Photo:VCG





Hundreds of people visit the park to capture pictures of the owls every day, with the birds swaying heads, stretching claws and flapping wings.Photo:VCG









The little owls, which are under second class protection in China, inhabit much of the temperate and warmer parts of Asia, Europe and North Africa.Photo:VCG



