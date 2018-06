National college entrance examination in Jiangsu ends

A parent kisses an examinee outside an exam venue at a middle school in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, June 9, 2018. The national college entrance examination in Jiangsu ended on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Examinees leave the exam venue at a middle school in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, June 9, 2018. The national college entrance examination in Jiangsu ended on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Examinees leave the exam venue at a middle school in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, June 9, 2018. The national college entrance examination in Jiangsu ended on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua

Examinees pose for a group photo with their teacher outside an exam venue at a middle school in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, June 9, 2018. The national college entrance examination in Jiangsu ended on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua