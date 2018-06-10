Int'l day event held in California

Mexican students dance during the international day event at San Mateo Adult school, California, the United States, on June 8, 2018. Students from nearly 20 countries and regions participated in the international day event at San Mateo Adult school on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Japanese students dance during the international day event at San Mateo Adult school, California, the United States, on June 8, 2018. Students from nearly 20 countries and regions participated in the international day event at San Mateo Adult school on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Chinese students dance during the international day event at San Mateo Adult school, California, the United States, on June 8, 2018. Students from nearly 20 countries and regions participated in the international day event at San Mateo Adult school on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Columbian students perform during the international day event at San Mateo Adult school, California, the United States, on June 8, 2018. Students from nearly 20 countries and regions participated in the international day event at San Mateo Adult school on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Korean students perform during the international day event at San Mateo Adult school, California, the United States, on June 8, 2018. Students from nearly 20 countries and regions participated in the international day event at San Mateo Adult school on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Salvadoran students dance during the international day event at San Mateo Adult school, California, the United States, on June 8, 2018. Students from nearly 20 countries and regions participated in the international day event at San Mateo Adult school on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Ukrainian students sing during the international day event at San Mateo Adult school, California, the United States, on June 8, 2018. Students from nearly 20 countries and regions participated in the international day event at San Mateo Adult school on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)