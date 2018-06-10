Multinational training exercise Swift Response 2018 takes place in Latvia

Photo taken on June 9, 2018 shows US paratroopers jumping off an aircraft during the Swift Response 2018, a multinational training exercise, in Adazi training grounds outside Riga, Latvia. A military transport vehicle caught fire during a parachuting exercise that was held Saturday in Adazi training grounds, outside Riga, as part of the multinational Swift Response maneuvers, spokespeople for the Latvian Defense Ministry informed. (Xinhua/Janis)

