SCO creates new model for regional cooperation: Xi

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has created a new model for regional cooperation and made new contribution to peace and development in the region, President Xi Jinping said Sunday.



Xi made the remarks at the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO in the coastal city of Qingdao, in east China's Shandong Province.



In five days, the SCO will celebrate its 17th birthday. Xi said the organization has made "a remarkable journey and important achievements."



"Over the past 17 years, guided by the SCO Charter and the Treaty on Long-Term Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Between the Member States of the SCO, we have forged a constructive partnership featuring non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party," Xi said.



"In doing so, we have achieved a major breakthrough in the theories and practices of international relations, created a new model for regional cooperation, and made new contribution to peace and development in our region," he said.



Today, the SCO stands as a comprehensive regional cooperation organization that covers the largest area and population in the world. Its members account for about 20 percent of the global economy and 40 percent of its population, Xi said.



The SCO has four observer states and six dialogue partners as well as extensive cooperation linkages with the United Nations and other international and regional organizations, he said.



With its ever rising international influence, the SCO has become an important force for promoting global peace and development and upholding international justice and fairness, Xi added.



"The SCO enjoys strong vitality and momentum of cooperation. This, in the final analysis, is attributed to the Shanghai Spirit, a creative vision initiated and followed through by the SCO that champions mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development," he said.



The Shanghai Spirit, transcending outdated concepts such as clash of civilizations, Cold War and zero-sum mentality, has opened a new page in the history of international relations and gained increasing endorsement of the international community, Xi said.

