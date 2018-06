China supports building demo area in Qingdao for trade cooperation with SCO: Xi

President Xi Jinping said Sunday that the Chinese government supports building a demonstration area in Qingdao for local economic and trade cooperation between China and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



Xi made the remarks at the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.