Several historic buildings along Shanghai’s Bund re-open to the public

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/10 12:18:39

Seven structures





The seven spots include No. 1 Waitanyuan, Peace Hotel, Bank of China Building, Pudong Development Bank Building, Shanghai Municipal Archive's Bund Branch, Shanghai Telecom Museum and Bund History Museum. Here is some information about the sites.



1) Shanghai Municipal Archive's Bund Branch



Shanghai Municipal Archive was first built in 1959 on Xianxia Road and in 2004 its Bund location was opened to the public at No. 9 Zhongshan Dong'er Road. Today it is a base for patriotism education with over 2.4 million volumes of archives in stock revealing the city history.



In the archive building, pictures and files vividly explain how Shanghai developed from a small fishing village into a metropolitan city.



2) No. 1 Waitanyuan



Located at No. 33 Zhongshan Dongyi Road, the historic building was once the British Consulate. Designed by Crossman and Boyee, the Renaissance-style building was completed in 1872. In 1994 the building was listed as a Heritage Architecture by the Shanghai Municipal Government. Today, No. 1 Waitanyuan has been taken over by the Peninsula Hotel to serve as a high-end events space. To have afternoon tea there will allow one to enjoy the beauty of the historic buildings and the modern skyline landscapes at the other side of the Huangpu River in Pudong New Area.



3) Peace Hotel



Peace Hotel was first completed in 1929, as a Gothic architecture named Cathay Hotel. The 77-meter building was built by British Jewish Sir Victor Sassoon, of the Sassoon family, which built a Shanghai business and real estate empire in the early 20th century.



After its completion, the building welcomed many eminent people from politics and finance. The hotel was taken by the Chinese government in 1952 and reopened as a hotel in 1956.



In 2010 the modern Peace Hotel, which integrates the past and present style, reopened its door after a three-year revocation.



4) Bank of China Building



Located at No. 23 on the Bund, the building was previously the headquarters of the Bank of China and today houses the Shanghai Branch of the Bank of China. It was built on the site of the old German Club and completed in 1937.



Originally the building was designed as 34 floors. But Victor Sassoon insisted that any house built next to Sassoon House should be lower. Finally, the Bank of China building was cut nearly half, with a top height 30 centimeters lower than the nearby Sassoon House. The building served as the office of the reserve bank of Wang Jingwei's illegitimate government and the Bank of China didn't move into the building until 1946.



5) Pudong Development Bank Building



Located at No. 12 on the Bund, the building was formerly the building of HSBC and the Shanghai Municipal Government.



Currently it houses the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank. Designed by the British architecture firm, Palmer & Turner Architects and Surveyors, the neo-classic building was completed in 1923. At its completion, the building was the second largest of its kind in the world with a floor area of 23,415 square-meters.



The interior was luxuriously decorated using materials such as marble. The main trading hall has eight columns cut from whole blocks of marble, which was at the time unique in Asia.



6) Shanghai Telecom Museum



Located at No. 34 East Yan'an Road, Shanghai Telecom Museum consists of six exhibition halls: telecom communication, local phone call communication, long-distance call communication, wireless communication, comprehensive displays and temporary exhibition area. Pictures and materials in the museum reveal the development of China's telecom communication industry and the relationship between city development and people's life. In 2012, Shanghai Telecom Museum was listed as one of the city's patriotism education sites.







7) Bund History Museum



Located at No. 475 Zhongshan Dongyi Road on the Bund, the History Museum was completed in 1995. In 2003, it was listed as one of Shanghai's patriotism education sites. In the museum pictures, archives and exhibits reveal the Bund's historic changes over the century.



The museum also adopts latest technology, including digital pictures and videos, touch screens, as well as e-books. The exhibition hall mainly consists of two parts, featuring the Bund before the establishment of People's Republic of China and the Bund after.



This story was compiled by the Global Times based on a report in the Shanghai Municipality's official WeChat account.



