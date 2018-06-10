Woman jailed for stealing from foreigner at bar

A 53-year-old unemployed migrant woman was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a 1,000-yuan ($156.18) fine for stealing money from a male foreigner outside a bar on Hengshan Road, Shanghai Morning Post reported Sunday.



The woman, surnamed Zhang, chatted up the foreigner outside the bar around 4 am on February 10. She then hailed a taxi and tried to invite the foreigner to go with her to another bar in Xintiandi, but her invitation was declined.



When the foreigner took out his wallet and offered the driver money to send her home, Zhang pretended to hug the foreigner and quickly pulled out a banknote from his wallet and hid it in her own pocket.



However, all her actions were captured by surveillance cameras and she was caught by police. According to the investigation, she stole only 30 yuan.





