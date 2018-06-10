Shanghai International Film Festival tickets sell

Tickets for the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival started selling at 8 am Saturday. For the first time, the festival changed the beginning time of the ticket selling online and offline, Shanghai Morning Post reported Sunday.



As of 6 pm, a total of 387,077 tickets were sold on the first day. Around 230,000 tickets were sold online during the first hour.



Film enthusiasts lined in long queues to buy tickets at local cinemas in previous years. This year, only a few fans queued for tickets at Shanghai Film Art Center at 8 am Saturday.



Online selling of the tickets also benefited movies fans from other cities. According to statistics from dianying.taobao.com, apart from Shanghai movie fans who bought 219,000 tickets, fans from East China's Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces bought over 10,000 tickets through the online ticket selling platform.





