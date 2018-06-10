Xi calls on SCO members to consolidate foundation for shared peace, security

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to strengthen the foundation for shared peace and security.



Xi made the remarks at the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO in Qingdao.



The SCO member states need to actively implement the 2019-2021 program of cooperation for combating terrorism, separatism and extremism, continue to conduct the "Peace Mission" and other joint counter-terrorism exercises, and enhance cooperation on defense security, law enforcement security and information security, Xi said.



He also called for efforts to give full play to the role of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group to facilitate peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.



China offers to train 2,000 law enforcement officers for all parties in the next three years through China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation and other platforms to enhance law enforcement capacity building, Xi said.

