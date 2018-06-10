Exhibition of sand sculpture to meet public soon in China's Zhejiang

An artist makes a themed sand sculpture of FIFA World Cup for an international sand sculpture festival in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2018. The exhibition zone of seven themed sand sculptures is scheduled to open to the public on June 15. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists view a themed sand sculpture of FIFA World Cup for an international sand sculpture festival in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2018. The exhibition zone of seven themed sand sculptures is scheduled to open to the public on June 15. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists pose for photos in front of a themed sand sculpture of FIFA World Cup for an international sand sculpture festival in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2018. The exhibition zone of seven themed sand sculptures is scheduled to open to the public on June 15. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)