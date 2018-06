A Palestinian woman prepares traditional cookies in her house, ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on June 9, 2018.(Xinhua/Nidal Eshtayeh)

