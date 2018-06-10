China celebrates Cultural and Natural Heritage Day

A child gets his sugar painting in an intangible cultural heritage fair in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 9, 2018. Activities were held around China to celebrate the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Folk artist Zhang Bin makes dough figurines in an intangible cultural heritage fair in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 9, 2018. Activities were held around China to celebrate the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Students of Xiaowuji Primary School perform bamboo dance in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2018. A fair was held in Beijing Folklore Museum to celebrate the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhao Bing)

Tourists guess lantern riddles in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2018. A fair was held in Beijing Folklore Museum to celebrate the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhao Bing)

People experience homespun cloth spinning during an activity to greet China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day at an intangible cultural heritage hall in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Zhong)