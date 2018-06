China to set up 30-bln-yuan lending facility under SCO framework: Xi

President Xi Jinping announced on Sunday that China will set up a 30-billion-yuan (4.7 billion US dollars) equivalent special lending facility within the framework of the Inter-Bank Consortium of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



Xi made the announcement at the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO in the Chinese coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong Province.