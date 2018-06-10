Xi calls for further carrying forward Shanghai Spirit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for further carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit to surmount difficulties, defuse risks and meet challenges.



Xi made the remarks at the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in east China's coastal city of Qingdao.



"We should uphold innovative, coordinated, green, open and inclusive development, achieve coordinated social and economic progress of various countries and resolve issues caused by unbalanced development," he said.



"We should bridge the gap in development and promote shared prosperity," he said.



He urged the pursuit of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.



"We should reject the Cold War mentality and confrontation between blocks and oppose the practices of seeking absolute security of oneself at the expense of the security of other countries, so as to achieve security of all," he said.



The Chinese president called for promoting open and inclusive cooperation for win-win outcomes. "We should reject self-centered, short-sighted and closed-door policies. We should uphold WTO rules and support the multilateral trading system so as to build an open world economy."



Equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness between cultures should be championed, so that "we overcome cultural misunderstanding, clash and supremacy through exchanges, mutual learning and coexistence," said Xi.



He called for adhering to extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in global governance, steadily reforming and improving the global governance system, and pushing all countries to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

