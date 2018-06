The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members agreed that Kyrgyzstan will take over the rotating presidency of the SCO after the 18th summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday.Xi made the remarks at a joint press conference of the 18th SCO summit in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province."All parties will actively support and cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in fulfilling its responsibilities as the president and ensuring the success of next year's summit," he said.