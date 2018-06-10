Chinese artist Zhao Bandi explores the thought process behind his art at event in Beijing

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/10 15:33:40





At the event, the artist presented his latest work Picnic at the Guggenheim Museum, created in New York in 2018, and 2016's China Party: Chopin and shared stories about the works came about. Zhao also mentioned that after this art party, he has planned to attend an art party hosted by renowned art collector Uli Sigg.



Zhao made his global art debut by showcasing his oil paintings at the China Avant-Garde exhibition in Berlin in 1993. One of his most well-known series, Zhao Bandi and the Panda, uses 300 light-boxes depicting the artist and a toy





Chinese artist Zhao Bandi attended the first Artist Thoughts Party hosted by Bazaar Art magazine on Friday night in Beijing. A cultural event aimed at promoting artists and their work, each party focuses on presenting the participating artist's personal thoughts toward their art.At the event, the artist presented his latest work Picnic at the Guggenheim Museum, created in New York in 2018, and 2016's China Party: Chopin and shared stories about the works came about. Zhao also mentioned that after this art party, he has planned to attend an art party hosted by renowned art collector Uli Sigg.Zhao made his global art debut by showcasing his oil paintings at the China Avant-Garde exhibition in Berlin in 1993. One of his most well-known series, Zhao Bandi and the Panda, uses 300 light-boxes depicting the artist and a toy panda having a dialogue.